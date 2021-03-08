Bruno Fernandez auctioned off shirts and cleats to help his brothers with cancer

Sophia Estevez Dixiera Today at 00:06

The Manchester United midfielder returned this Sunday to show his solidarity and make a difference off the pitch.

This Sunday is a big sports day in the Premier League. Manchester City and Manchester United met In the 27th round of the league, Pep Cardiola finished the series with 21 consecutive wins, with a smile on his face as he watched the “red devils”. Bruno Fernandez made the difference, scoring the first goal of the game, but the Portuguese international went further and stood alone on the pitch.

Bruno Fernandez decided to launch a fundraising campaign To help five-year-old Leoner, eight-year-old Jaime, and two brothers From Vila Nova de Kia, which fights cancer, we have to raise one million euros to get innovative treatment in the United States. Both have been diagnosed with neuroblastoma, an invasive cancer that has recurring events, increasing the uncertainty about the future of children.

Moved by the story the midfielder decided to bid on the shirt and cleats he wore in this Sunday’s fight.

“As a parent, these kinds of situations are minimal, very moving, and dramatically unspeakable. The good news is that the Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia (USA) has developed an innovative treatment with very positive results. Incredibly high: 1 million for two children. To help them, I decided to donate the boots and shirt I wore in today’s match against Manchester. “