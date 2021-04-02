Bruno Fernandez makes revelations: his inspiration, his favorite tough defender and figure – Man United

Bruno Fernandez challenged fans to a question-and-answer session on Twitter. The result was a lively conversation in which the Manchester United midfielder revealed some details about his career and personal life. Further Your focus and interest in the game, As we already realized yesterday.

Here are some key answers from the Portuguese international:

Q – Does your wife cook well?

P – She is an excellent chef, but, among us, I am the real master chef of the family.

Q – Do you have any old players who inspired you?

R – Andres Iniesta, as a player and person. A legend!

Q – Which former United players would you like to play for at the club?

R – Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney or Condona.

Q – The most difficult security you have ever seen?

R – Sielini, one of my most valued players. It’s over.

Q – Are you a model? (Question asked by Di Jia)

A: I do not have the qualities of a football player and a role model.

Q – Who is the funniest player in the United dressing room?

R – Eric Bailey

Q – What is the best goal you have scored in the Premier League?

R – Everton’s title.

Q – Do you look at your stats a little after the game or are you worried about it?

R – I am interested in statistics. I check the data when reviewing the game in question.