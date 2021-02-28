Home sport Bruno Fernandez tried to sign from the Tuchell game: a We fought hard to create a link Che – Chelsea

Chelsea coach dismisses Manchester United midfielder

In the preview of this Sunday’s match between Chelsea and Manchester United, Thomas Tuchel said that he tried to take Bruno Fernandez to Paris SG when he was the French coach. According to the German coach who now commands the London players, Andro Henrique was decisive in the process, but the midfielder ultimately decided on the Premier League and the Red Devils.

“We tried to make that transfer a reality, and that’s when I arrived. My first sports director in Paris knew him well. We saw him more and more. We worked hard to make a connection with him and bring him to the team. He went the other way. Shame on you, “the coach began. This is not enough to reveal the failed attempt to hire an opponent’s playmaker, Duchess also praised the Portuguese, who he considers “one of the best midfielders in the world”. “He was the best man in the game, with a good score, but capable of making those around him play. Jump to one … I have a lot of respect for him. He had a huge impact. You have to be absolutely number one to achieve it. It was almost impossible. It made an indescribable and incredible impact. ”

