Bruno Vienna leaves SP Prague to strengthen Flamenco – SP Prague

He learned that center-back Bruno Vienna would leave SP Prague and strengthen Flamenco Registration. The 26-year-old Brazilian is in debt at the Rio de Janeiro club until the end of this year, and Flamenco has the option to buy for .5 7.5 million.

Bruno Vienna went on a collision course with the SAD and the Prague technical team. Last night, sp. By the end of Prague-Portimonens, coach Carlos Carvalho had already guaranteed the player The team door was closed And management has already found a place for the athlete. The deal is expected to be finalized in the next few hours, with Bruno set to play for Vienna Flamengo in March, when the record for the Brazilian championship opens.

When the player arrived in Prague in the summer of 2017 with a loan from Olympiacos, meanwhile Sp. It is also recalled that Prague executed a மில்லியன் 3.5 million purchase division. The Minho Club was waiting for a plan that would make the investment profitable, and this settlement pleased all sides, taking into account that the player had only served 45 minutes in the last 5 games – against Gil Vicente, and was relegated to the B team. , You have been working for the last few days.