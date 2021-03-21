Brussels threatens to block Astrazoneca vaccine exports

EU President Ursula van der Leyen today threatened to block exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine if the European Union (EU) does not receive its supplies first.

“We have the option to ban any planned exports. This is the message we are sending to AstraZeneca: Respect your agreement with Europe before you start delivering to other countries,” Ursula van der Leyen told the German social network in an interview. Funky.

“All options are on the table,” the former German defense minister said in a clear warning, stressing that EU leaders would review the issue next week.

The European Commission announced on Thursday that it would implement a contractual procedure to resolve the conflict with AstraZeneca, with vaccines against Covit-19 being significantly lower than originally planned.

This practice is provided for in EU (EU) vaccine supply agreements.

Each party has the opportunity to send a letter to the other party, which invites them to participate in a dispute resolution process that will take place 20 days later between EU executives and the company.

AstraZeneca is expected to deliver its vaccine against Covit-19 at a dose of 70 million – its use has been suspended by several countries – in the second quarter, less than the promised 180 million in the agreement signed with the EU.

In the first quarter, the EU is expected to receive a total of about 30 million doses of AstraZeneca.

Although the US-based Pfizer has solved its vaccine production problems, it is highly doubtful that “it has been selling the same quantities many times in European circles (the Astrogenega Group),” said a senior EU official.

The mechanism for banning the export of vaccines is first determined by the member countries from which the vaccine is produced, and then the Commission gives its green light. This method has only been used once, citing “persistent shortages” and “delivery delays” that prevent Italy from exporting 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Australia.

However, not all EU member states are in favor of an export embargo, with countries such as the Netherlands and Belgium producing the bulk of the astrogen vaccine calling for prudence.