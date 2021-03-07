Brutal Knee caused disqualification and title change at UFC: it was a win-win

UFC night – from this Saturday to Sunday – was marked by a Phantomweight title change. Peter Yan was disqualified for bringing an illegal knee to Aljamin Sterling’s face.

Unusual – and unprecedented moment at the UFC: This Saturday morning, for the first time in a major promotion of mixed martial arts worldwide, a title, in the case of Phantomweight, changed hands due to disqualification.

In the match between Peter Yan and Aljamin Sterling, the Chief was disqualified for making an illegal knee in the face of Jamaica because he had three supports on the ground (two feet and one knee) despite having hands on Sterling’s face, which makes the fraud completely illegal.

Belt changed hands and, in a post-fight interview, admitted to being devastated by the way he won the new champion title.

“All I have ever done to fight a fight like this? I know I was very unbalanced and defeated, but I did not want to win like that. I worked so hard to win this form. It’s provocative and like, but it’s just a competition. It should not be like that,” he said. Sterling.