Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Harry and Megan Markley interview

Buckingham Palace breaks the silence after Megan Markle and Harry’s controversial interview with Opera Winfrey. In a statement quoted by Sky News, the British royal family said the racist allegations made by the Duke of Sussex were “worrying” and would be resolved domestically.

“The whole family is saddened to hear how challenging Harry and Megan have been for the past few years,” says a note from the palace on behalf of Queen Isabel II.

“The issues raised, especially the issues of racism are of concern” and “they are taken very seriously, especially if they are resolved by the family,” he said.

“Harry, Megan and Archie will always be very loving family members,” they insist.

In the interview, when Megan Markle was pregnant, there were many conversations between Harry and a senior member of the royal family about Archie, i.e. how dark the baby’s skin would be.

After the interview, Oprah Winfrey came to clarify the matter, saying these comments were not from the Queen or Prince Filippo. Harry said he would not release the names of anyone who cared about Archie’s color, but insisted the conversation was “strange” and that he was “shocked”.