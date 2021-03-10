Home World Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Harry and Megan Markley interview

Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Harry and Megan Markley interview

Mar 10, 2021 0 Comments
Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Harry and Megan Markley interview

Buckingham Palace breaks the silence after Megan Markle and Harry’s controversial interview with Opera Winfrey. In a statement quoted by Sky News, the British royal family said the racist allegations made by the Duke of Sussex were “worrying” and would be resolved domestically.

“The whole family is saddened to hear how challenging Harry and Megan have been for the past few years,” says a note from the palace on behalf of Queen Isabel II.

“The issues raised, especially the issues of racism are of concern” and “they are taken very seriously, especially if they are resolved by the family,” he said.

“Harry, Megan and Archie will always be very loving family members,” they insist.

In the interview, when Megan Markle was pregnant, there were many conversations between Harry and a senior member of the royal family about Archie, i.e. how dark the baby’s skin would be.

After the interview, Oprah Winfrey came to clarify the matter, saying these comments were not from the Queen or Prince Filippo. Harry said he would not release the names of anyone who cared about Archie’s color, but insisted the conversation was “strange” and that he was “shocked”.

READ  Bolivia is preparing for a new president as the Socialists regain power

You May Also Like

The student who denounced the beheaded teacher Sam Grandma in France admits that the world is a lie

The student who denounced the beheaded teacher Sam Grandma in France admits that the world is a lie

The European Parliament has approved a parliamentary waiver for Carles Puigdemont

The European Parliament has approved a parliamentary waiver for Carles Puigdemont

"We have to think about the colonial war," said Ramalho Eins Colonialism

“We have to think about the colonial war,” said Ramalho Eins Colonialism

Children Elena and Christina respond to the controversy after being vaccinated in Abu Dhabi

Children Elena and Christina respond to the controversy after being vaccinated in Abu Dhabi

Josin Katar Morera has already fired four advisers after leaving Liverey. Josin Katar Morera

Josin Katar Morera has already fired four advisers after leaving Liverey. Josin Katar Morera

The gym owner was forced to close even though he was only on site

The gym owner was forced to close even though he was only on site

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *