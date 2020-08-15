Buckingham Palace releases new photos of Princess Anne forward of her 70th birthday

Princess Anne turns 70 on Saturday, and ahead of her special day, Buckingham Palace has released numerous new pictures of Queen Elizabeth‘s only daughter.

In the very first graphic shared to the royal family’s official Twitter account, Anne is pictured wearing a inexperienced outfit as she gazes into the camera.

In a 2nd photograph, Anne — wearing a plaid flannel and jeans — stands in entrance of a tree and appears to be off into the length.

The pictures have been taken by John Swannell at Anne’s house in Gatcombe Park again in February, in accordance to the tweet.

In accordance to Anne’s son-in-regulation, Mike Tindall — he is married to Anne’s daughter, Zara — the relatives had planned to mark his mother-in-law’s milestone in Scotland but alternative arrangements had to be built owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m sure we’ll do something as a spouse and children to rejoice her 70 amazing several years. She’s just an remarkable woman in phrases of how substantially work she can get by in the year,” the previous England rugby player told the BBC earlier this 7 days. “We will be undertaking something. As yet, I do not know whether she is familiar with, so my lips are sealed.”

As portion of the birthday celebration, Anne has been the subject matter of an ITV television documentary, much more than a 12 months in the generating. It attributes unseen relatives footage and discussions with her daughter, her son, Peter Phillips, and with her spouse, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence.

Anne, whose official title is Princess Royal, is broadly admired for her operate ethic, sporting pedigree — she competed as an equestrian in the 1976 Olympic Games — and for a especially dry British perception of humor that she donned with this kind of result during a kidnapping attempt in 1974.

Born on Aug. 15, 1950 at Clarence Home, a single of the royal family’s London residences, she is the young sister of Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and elder sibling to princes Andrew and Edward. She is at the moment 14th in the line of succession.

The Affiliated Press contributed to this report