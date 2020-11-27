Bucks C AQ Shipley may have been injured in the industry termination

Telegraph

Archie Meyer gets the best of both worlds. During the week he trains in Norwich City, then he plays his games at Kings Lynn, they have matched the best FA Cup run and have another giant killer in their view this weekend against Portsmouth. Myer, 19, follows in the same footsteps of Garo Road legend Brian Cannon, who spoke before moving out of Aberdeen early last season, before leaving home for the first time. Instead of playing academy football, Myer decided to play in the National League and under another former Canary Ian Culverhouse. The youngster was the man of the match against Port Vale in the first round of the trophy and now faces the 2008 winners during his unique loan arrangement. “I knew I had to go out and get men playing football, so I got the best in both worlds,” he said. “Norwich is flying this season, and training with them every day prepares you to study the players who are at the highest level.” One Thursday night I train with Kings Lynn, we will get through form and everything, and then play. This is a good arrangement between the clubs and me. You talk to everyone, especially goalkeepers, and sometimes they tell you to go out and play. Gunn, who scored at Norwich’s famous European nights in the 1990s, told Meyer to use the opportunity when the club moved in for him in 2019. There are gun reminders around Gun Row, and there is a lounge named after him. “He said you would not regret getting down here, so go and grab it with both hands,” Myer said. This represents a flat-out role with Aidan Fitzpatrick moving simultaneously from the party thistle, and a few roommates arguing over who makes the dishes. Fitzpatrick went to the Queen of the South for credit this season, and Myr wished that men’s football itself would enjoy the darker arts of men’s football. “The place where you notice it is the ruthless set-plays of the players in the league,” he said. “I still challenge it, but I feel embraced. It makes you grow faster and you have no reason to. You try to push yourself, look at yourself and get a prank. If you come for a cross, they will not leave you alone even if you call, after you take it. Someone will attack you. It makes you more on the street. “When I was 15 or 16 I was playing reserve football again in Scotland, so I’m still coming up against older players, it’s physical, so it prepared me a little bit, but it’s a big change. “After coaching at Kings Lynn two weeks ago, Scotland came home with a penalty shootout victory over Serbia to watch David Marshall reach the European Championship as a hero and an inspiration to the Under-19s Myrrh ‘next-generation’ Can’t you do that? ‘ Thinking that builds confidence. “Kenny McLean picked up a penalty. He’s still at a high level, but unfortunately picked up an injury. It adds pride to you being Scottish, and watching them do it inspires your own future.” Myer also has in mind getting moves to the Premier League, such as Ben Godfrey, and hopes his spell in non-league football will see him play in the EFL soon, with nine games since he made his debut with Kings Lin and wearing the No. 1 jersey. You can catch a glimpse of Fratton Park in the second round. “Every week you see Max Aarons, Ben and Jamal playing, you know you’re doing well, the boss is going to be afraid to harass you. Nope. It’s about getting your chance when it comes, ”Meyer said.