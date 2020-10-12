Bucs’ Tom Brady pokes fun at himself while congratulating the Lakers’ LeBron James.

TAMPA, Fla.-Congratulations to Los Angeles Lakers in a quick tweet on Monday. Lebron James His fourth NBA title and NBA Finals MVP award, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady management :

Make fun of his fourth down gaffe on a Thursday night

Pittsburgh Steelers responds to wide receiver Chase Clay PoolTroll job from Sunday

Show off the great Photoshop skills of his social media team

As we celebrate James’ greatness, please remind us all that he also has 4 Super Bowl MVP awards and 6 rings.

Congratulations to my sister @James Wang On his fourth championship. Not bad for the washed old man! pic.twitter.com/mm0fylMbS7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 12, 2020

Let’s do it all to understand why this went so well.

Thursday night’s match against the Chicago Bears, which was Brady’s first pirate uniform match, and after 20-19, Brady didn’t seem to be able to track what it was. The tight-end Cam Brate couldn’t catch a well-covered four down pass, and Brady raised four fingers in panic as the Bears’ attack turned back to the field.

Brady was asked two questions after the match ended. I never answered the question directly if he knew he was down the 4th, but he admitted that they were against the clock. “I knew we had to get a lump, so I’m thinking ahead of a lump in that situation,” he said.

Naturally, Brady joked around the move to Florida and had a “senior moment”.

Not the first person to move to Florida after a long and great career, he has a senior moment. pic.twitter.com/cD6PKQjMEw -Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) October 9, 2020

Fast Forward to Sun and Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Chase Clay Pool It had an epic 4-touchdown performance. To congratulate, he flashed four fingers with confused eyes, and tweeted a captionless photo to commemorate the achievement.

Then, on Sunday night, James scored 28 points in match 6 and 14 rebounds and 10 assists, defeating Miami Heat 106-93, beating Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan and Magic Johnson to finish second in the NBA Finals MVP Awards. In history (Michael Jordan There are 6). And, like Brady, 35-year-old James continues to hear that he himself is “old and washed away.”

So Brady raised four fingers and put James’s face on his body, collecting tweets. “Congratulations to my brother @KingJames for their fourth win. Not bad for the old old man!” Brady said.

After Brady’s incident on Thursday night-because he sent him to the bench, he kept dropping his helmet on the ground-he’s happy to learn that not only Brady keeps moving, but he can also laugh.