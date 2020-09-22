Bulletproof Boy Scouts won 2 trophies at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards + EXO and GOT7 Grab Nominations

2020 Billboard Music Awards Announces Nominations!

On September 22, the Billboard Music Awards revealed nominations for this year’s awards ceremony.

after Bulletproof Boy Scouts Top Duo / Group Award Last year they were once again nominated in the category. Fellow candidates are Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Panic! At the disco.

Bulletproof Boy Scouts were selected as Top Social Artists at the awards ceremony. 3 years in a rowFrom this year, the candidate is BTS, Exo, God Seven, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande. The Top Social Artist Award is a fan voting category and voting begins on October 1.

This year’s awards are based on the chart period from March 23, 2019 to March 14, 2020. The show was originally scheduled for April 29, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards airs on NBC on October 14th local time.