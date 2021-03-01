Burna Boy: The New Name in the Music Industry

.@burnaboy‘s ” on the low ” has surpassed 95 million streams on Spotify pic.twitter.com/O5cgTvkRaq — Burnaboystats (@Burnaboystats1) February 13, 2021

Burna Boy is a name you’ll be hearing plenty in 2021. The Nigerian singer and songwriter’s music isn’t just catchy, but it combines personal experience and insightful political commentary.

With his compelling voice, unique style, and awesome dance moves, the future is very bright indeed. As far as we’re concerned, Burna Boy has set a new benchmark for Afro-fusion music.

Man on A Mission

Burna Boy uses Afrobeats to remind his compatriots and other Africans about their roots. He performs all over the world, is often based in London, but he never shies away from where he’s come from.

During his 2019 performance in Wembley, the initial curtain drop featured a giant gorilla, with Burna Boy proudly standing on its tongue. In larger-than-life fashion, he cries “Tell ‘em, Africa, we don’t tire!”

His style is captivating, multi-faceted, but always influenced by his upbringing and cultural heritage. His rhythms, lyrics, and beats are interspersed with influences from reggae to R&B, mixing a blend that makes his sound truly unique.

His 2019 record, African Giant, can legitimately be called a cultural and musical landmark. It’s bold, mixes traditional with modern sounds, and critics welcomed it as a groundbreaking piece of art.

It was nominated for a Grammy, and even though he didn’t win, Angélique Kidjo dedicated the gong to her colleague. Burna Boy doubles down on his work, its innovative hallmarks never dropped for commercial sounds, with the Nigerian artist often working with local producers and collaborators.

Twice As Tall

Released in mid-2020, Twice as Tall was the successful follow-up to African Giant. In this record, Burna Boy explores what can be termed as his political awakening, with themes of Africa’s position as humanity’s motherland, the proud showcase of tribal dance and art, and he combines it with a fire that truly shows off his exceptional passion.

The album also has its lighter side. There are party tunes to contrast the more serious, but there are still undercurrents of the message. In Monster You Made, we’re actually listening to a hip-hop track that focuses on anti-colonialism.

“Las Vegas” Remix (and More Mind-Blowing Collabs)

Perhaps one of Burna Boy’s underrated qualities is his versatility. In our opinion, his “Las Vegas” remix with Yonda highlights the different levels the Nigerian star can hit. It’s energetic, features crooning that reflects a retro 90s vibe, and the drum programming pins it right to the present day.

Shot in Lagos, Nigeria, by the legendary Dammy Twitch, it’s an aspirational track centered on Las Vegas, Nevada. The aspirational connection is easy to understand, with land-based casinos a very popular activity in Africa, particularly in South Africa and Nigeria.

Shot in Lagos, Nigeria, by the legendary Dammy Twitch, it's an aspirational track centered on Las Vegas, Nevada. The two artists don't beat around the bush with their messaging: at the start of the track, Yonda can be seen playing with a wad of United States dollar bills.

And there are other more than amazing collabs – with Sia on the song Hey Boy; with Sam Smith on My Oasis; Future on Show and Tell; Stormzy on Real Life; two collabs with Jorja Smith… The list is getting longer and longer and the names bigger and bigger.

Rihanna Knows All the Words

Talent recognizes talent. And when it comes to the music scene, there are few names that are bigger than Rihanna. The recording artist filmed herself listening to Burna Boy’s music, dancing along telling she knows all the words to his track.

Yes, this point is a little tongue in cheek. Burna Boy doesn’t need Rihanna’s rubber stamp to show the world he’s legit. The guy is a true natural. And it doesn’t hurt when one of the biggest names on the planet tells the world she digs your music.

And Rihanna isn’t the only name that’s fully behind Burna Boy. Drake was already a big fan as early as 2017, while Beyoncé (acting as an executive producer) featured his sounds on The Gift, the Lion King’s companion record.

He’s a Bonafide Superstar (But There’s More Where That Came From)

Before Burna Boy’s fans start sending us hate mail, we concede: he’s already a major star. It’s safe to say that in Africa, there are fewer names that are bigger. Ever since his hit single “Like to Party” in 2012, he’s been a major player.

He’s also been nominated for back-to-back Grammys. In 2019, he sold out Wembley. But our point is this: he’s going to be even bigger. His work has a platform, sure, but we think his recent production shows he’s destined to become a worldwide household name. Book it for 2021.