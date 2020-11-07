Business groups respond if Trump continues to question election results

Representatives of the CEO Executive Campaign Committee Business Roundtable, the American Chamber of Commerce and the National Manufacturers Association, which consider the country’s largest companies as their members, said people met with conference calls in the weeks leading up to the election.

Calls and conversations didn’t stop, people said.

These business leaders are aware that they can affect the peaceful transition of power, but are focused on choosing the right time, conversations and calls are private and in some cases, the calls of the crowd are obvious, said one of the unnamed. Named “not registered”.

“If you speak quickly, it is empty,” the man said, suggesting that business leaders, workers, clergy and women could defend democracy against dictatorship.