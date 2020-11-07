Business groups respond if Trump continues to question election results

Representatives of the CEO Executive Campaign Committee Business Roundtable, the American Chamber of Commerce and the National Manufacturers Association, which consider the country’s largest companies as their members, said people met with conference calls in the weeks leading up to the election.
Calls and conversations didn’t stop, people said.
These business leaders are aware that they can affect the peaceful transition of power, but are focused on choosing the right time, conversations and calls are private and in some cases, the calls of the crowd are obvious, said one of the unnamed. Named “not registered”.
“If you speak quickly, it is empty,” the man said, suggesting that business leaders, workers, clergy and women could defend democracy against dictatorship.
Several organizations have issued statements in recent days.
“Americans are tough on counting and counting votes. This is our democratic process, which has served us well throughout our history. Manufacturers have confidence in our companies and all valid votes must be counted,” the National Association of Manufacturers said in a statement late Thursday.
They released their statement early on election day to avoid any assumption that they would pick a page if the results move against Trump, says one of the advisers on the timing of that statement.