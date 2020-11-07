Home World Business groups respond if Trump continues to question election results

Nov 07, 2020 0 Comments
Representatives of the CEO Executive Campaign Committee Business Roundtable, the American Chamber of Commerce and the National Manufacturers Association, which consider the country’s largest companies as their members, said people met with conference calls in the weeks leading up to the election.

Calls and conversations didn’t stop, people said.

These business leaders are aware that they can affect the peaceful transition of power, but are focused on choosing the right time, conversations and calls are private and in some cases, the calls of the crowd are obvious, said one of the unnamed. Named “not registered”.

“If you speak quickly, it is empty,” the man said, suggesting that business leaders, workers, clergy and women could defend democracy against dictatorship.

Several organizations have issued statements in recent days.

Last night, then President’s press conference, The largest manufacturing association insisted on having “confidence in our companies”.

“Americans are tough on counting and counting votes. This is our democratic process, which has served us well throughout our history. Manufacturers have confidence in our companies and all valid votes must be counted,” the National Association of Manufacturers said in a statement late Thursday.

Also, on election day, several groups Issued a joint statement All votes must be counted. Members of the committee include US Chamber CEO Thomas Donahue, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, National Evangelical Association President Walter Kim and National African American Clergy Network Co-Convenor Dr. Barbara Williams-Skinner.

They released their statement early on election day to avoid any assumption that they would pick a page if the results move against Trump, says one of the advisers on the timing of that statement.

