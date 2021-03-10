Businesses buy fake stars from Google review sellers

Rafaela Pereira Today at 12h00

There are companies in the UK that manipulate Google reviews, falsely paying to get higher rankings online.

As part of an investigation by the consumer protection platform “Which?”, quoted by the BBC, a group of people set up a program that not only allowed them to buy five-star reviews, but also discovered dozens of businesses that have done the same through review sellers.

A “Which one?” is a UK platform that promotes informed consumer choice when purchasing goods and services, educates consumers about consumer rights and offers independent advice.

In order to catch businessmen buying fake reviews, “Which one?” put together a supposed list of ghost businesses, researched online for vendors that advertise paid Google reviews, and then spent $ 150,000 (about $ 126) to purchase 20 five-star reviews from a company that provides these types of reviews. service, and even gave consumers the option of choosing the reviews they want. The ratings were released a week later.

During the investigation, “Which one?” found several profiles who paid to receive fake reviews. Among a car manufacturer, one with electric gates, another with paving and a dentist, there was also a broker in London who, after receiving several negative reviews in 2020, received, 30 months later, five five-star reviews. The investigation also linked some 45 UK companies to at least three common profiles suspected of fraud. And he discovered what he dubbed “an unlikely coincidence”: 15 review vendors awarded a London media five stars.

Businesses fraudulently sell Google reviews Photo: Google

Google tries to fight fraud

Through this ploy, the public is misled and honest businesses are harmed, “Which one?”

For its part, Google guarantees to have invested “significantly” in technology to solve the problem of false evaluations, which has been the subject of an investigation since last year by the Competition and Markets Authority.

“When you find crooks trying to deceive people, you act quickly, from removing content to suspending the account and even prosecution,” responded the tech giant, quoted by the BBC.