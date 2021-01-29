Buzios is one of the most promising destinations of 2021

disclosure The destination of Búzios (RJ) ranks third in the global ranking of TripAdvisor

The municipalities of Armação dos Búzios (RJ) and Ubatuba (SP) were voted two of the 25 most promising destinations in 2021 by the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award. The destination of Rio de Janeiro was in third place in the ranking, behind only Martinique (Caribbean) and Panama City Beach (Florida), while Ubatuba was in 14th place. Rankings are based on user experiences through reviews on the TripAdvisor website.

Check out the full list of the 25 most promising destinations in 2021 below:

1. Martinique (Caribbean)

2. Panama City Beach (Flórida)

3. Armação dos Búzios (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

4. Holbox Island (Mexico)

5. St Ives (United Kingdom)

6. Mazatlan (Mexico)

7. Colorado Springs (United States)

8. Shoalhaven (Australia)

9. Wrocław (Poland)

10. Mudgee (Australia)

11. Annecy (France)

12. Jeju Island (South Korea)

13. Tromso (Norway)

14. Ubatuba (São Paulo, Brazil)

15. Dresden (Germany)

16. Elba Island (Italy)

17. Maastricht (Holanda)

18. La Rochelle (França)

19. Lugano (Switzerland)

20. Male (Maldives)

21. Miyakojima (Japan)

22. Tobermory (Canada)

23. Alexandria (Egypt)

24. Mar del Plata (Argentina)

25. Dunedin (New Zealand)