By 2020 Norway had the lowest mortality rate in history

JN / Agent Today at 13:36

Norway recorded the lowest mortality rate in the country’s history in 2020, despite covit-19 epidemics and disease-related mortality rates.

Last year, the country recorded 40,611 deaths, down 73 from 2019 data, 40,700 more than the average seen in previous years, the Norwegian Central Statistics Office said on Thursday.

“If we measure the number of deaths relative to the percentage of the population, we have never had a lower number before.”, The company pointed out in a statement.

With a population of 5.39 million, Norway has one of the lowest population densities in Europe The European continent is the least affected by the epidemic, By registering, so far, 632 deaths related Govit-19.

Mortality rate in Norway 11.89% per 100 thousand population, The lowest in Europe after Iceland, four times lower than Denmark and eleven times lower than Sweden, according to Johns Hopkins of the American University.

The unpopulated Norwegian government chose to implement a broad-based closure of the country’s economic and social activities during the first wave of the epidemic. During the second wave, control measures were mild, but the country’s borders were closed for more than a month.

In recent days, Norwegian authorities have decided to tighten controls, especially in the region of the country’s capital, Oslo, as new epidemics are on the rise. These new cases have increased the country’s positive and exchange rates to 2.66% and 1.3%, respectively, but the death toll remains stable.