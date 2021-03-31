By 2021, 19% of Portugal and 26% of the world will go bankrupt

The insurer added that “the withdrawal of stimuli and the normalization of insolvency legislation will lead to a significant decline in the chances of insolvency in Portugal and around the world.” Except – in late 2021 there will be more before the epidemic.

Credito e Cassion’s forecasts – mainly based on expectations such as the gradual elimination of local financial support measures and the reopening of courts and the resumption of insolvency proceedings – point to an increase in key regions and countries other than Turkey. Bankruptcy has already grown by 2020, in anticipation of huge increases in Australia, France and Singapore.

Taking the forecasts for 2020 and 2021 together, Spain and the Netherlands are among the countries most likely to see an increase in bankruptcy due to the relatively strong reaction to the fluctuations in traditionally observed GDP (GDP), the insurer said. Countries.

Thus, the insurer says, many companies that recovered from last year’s support measures are likely to declare bankruptcy in 2021, and countries showing the highest percentage increase in bankruptcy this year, after all, had their values ​​unusually low in 2020.

“Three vectors are expected to shape the growth of global bankruptcy by 2021: the intensity and breadth of this year’s economic growth, the gradual elimination of government stimulus and other support programs, and temporary changes in bankruptcy law that have reduced or minimized late submissions. Their combined impact will be real in 2021 and 2022.” Bankruptcy and business credit risk will be greatly affected, ”explains Theradi Smith, senior economist at Atradius.

While the expected increase in global bankruptcy did not occur compared to last year, the number of corporate insolvents globally fell by 14%, with significant reductions in some major European economies such as Spain (-14%), Germany (-17%), and France (-40 %) Or the United Kingdom (-27%).

Turkey and Ireland were the only countries with an increase in bankruptcy by 2020 because in Turkey, companies faced tough financial conditions and low levels of government support, with an increase of only 1% in Ireland.

Credito Y. Cassian argues that two factors may explain the surprising trend of reducing insolvency, namely the fact that many countries have introduced changes in the law to bankrupt companies, and that governments around the world have taken steps to reduce insolvency. Financial stimulation. Minimize the adverse economic consequences of infection and support, especially for small businesses.