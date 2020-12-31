Calendar 2021: Bridges, long weekends and holidays to enjoy

As 2020 comes to an end, we have left a difficult year marked by the Govt-19 epidemic, which has often forced us to keep ourselves locked up at home. Therefore, we look to the future with the hope that we will be able to make the most of the 17 holidays in 2021, of which 13 are mandatory. These accounts include three public holidays of various municipal holidays and a favorite carnival.

The good news is that with 11 holidays a week and only six on weekends, there is a chance of building six bridges.

2021 did not start badly. January 1 is a national holiday. Since it is Friday, there is a chance to do a three day long weekend. Can’t travel from county to district and has curfew order with complicated numbers due to Govt-19, but can relax.

In February, the first opportunity to build the bridge awaits. The carnival is definitely coming up on a Tuesday, February 16th. The holiday is optional because it depends on the decision of the municipalities and companies, but it can rest for four days, the possible bridge at 15, which is Monday. In fact, it is customary for the government to grant tolerance even at this stage.

The bridges have three more possibilities: 4 and 11 June and October 4. Easter is not a bridge, but it always offers the opportunity for a three-day long weekend between April 2nd and 4th.

In addition, there are three more municipal holidays; June 13 (Sunday), Santo Antonio Day; On June 24th, s. Jonah (Thursday) and June 29 (Tuesday), St. Peter’s Day, provide a bridge for residents of the latter two municipalities.

The least profitable holidays in 2021 fall in May, August and December: May 1 (Labor Day), August 15 (presumption day) and the fall Christmas weekend.

Here is a complete list of vacations and possible bridges: