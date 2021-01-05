Call Godot to play Cleopatra in new biography

Call Godot wants to “celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra” in his next film. The 35-year-old actress is set to meet her Wonder Woman director Patti Jenkins again and portray the ruler of ancient Egypt in a new film.

However, the choice of Godot as Cleopatra (69 BC – 30 BC) caused a reaction, with people arguing that an Arab or African actress should be chosen for the iconic role, not the Israeli actress.

Cal Cato responded to the criticism and said that Cleopatra, who was the subject of debate among historians, was in fact Macedonian.

He told the BBC in Arabic: “First, if you want the facts to be true, Cleopatra is from Macedonia. We were looking for a Macedonian actress to match Cleopatra. She was not there. I loved Cleopatra so much. I have friends from all over the world as Muslims, Christians, Catholics, Atheists, Buddhists or Jews, of course … people people. With me, I want to celebrate Cleopatra’s legacy and respect this incredible historical icon. ”, He justified.

Recently, Call already shared his passion for playing Cleopatra, writing on Twitter:

“I want to embark on new journeys, the thrill of new projects and the thrill of reviving new stories. Cleopatra is a story I ‘ve wanted to tell for a long time. I can not be more grateful for that !!”

The Paramount Pictures feature is based on a script written by Leida Calocritis and the studio won the film after an auction battle with Warner Bros., Apple and Netflix.

Elizabeth Taylor starred in the 1963 Oscar-winning Cleopatra.

The biggest budget for the film was almost the 20th century Fox went bankrupt at the time.

However, it became the highest grossing film of the year, grossing $ 57.7 million at the box office in the United States and Canada alone.

Partnership with The Rock

Calcutta wants to join his character Wonder Woman with Black Adam, who will soon star in Twain ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s new DC Comics film starting in December this year.

In an interview with MTV News, Godot pointed out that Wonder Woman and Black Adam may join in the future.

“I think, first of all, we pay homage to Black Adam as Black Adam. I do not want to come and steal anyone’s credit. This is The Rock, come on, I can not steal his throne. But in the future, who knows,” said the 35-year-old actress.

Call Godot will soon be seen on Red Notice with The Rock and Ryan Reynolds, and admitted that he enjoyed meeting with his cast after working on previous projects.

Kishel played the role of Yasher in three films in the franchise of Fast and Furious, and shared that he has no plans to repeat his role in the franchise.

Godot is excited about the 1984 release of Voder Woman at this time. He said he never thought women could be superheroes when he was a kid.