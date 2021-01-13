Call of Duty Zombies Black Ops Cold War is free this week

All about Implementation

Learn all about activation See also

A Implementation Free access to mode Zombies of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Even for those without sports. The free zombie access week campaign will allow players to enjoy multiplayer from January 14th to 21st.

Oh Zombies Is the co-op multiplayer mode of the series Call of Duty, Created by Troyarch. Here, players must face crowds of zombies, separate from the main stories in one story Black Ops Cold War.

In the history of mode, the laboratory abandoned during World War II in Poland had a major particle collision. Therefore, the player is part of a special team to control this invasion.

In ZombiesThe four must help each other to defeat all the zombies and monsters, gain protection and find the best weapons and equipment. According to Activision, free access to the mode should only be downloaded to player consoles and PC stores. Any improvements made during the week of experience will be maintained if the player eventually purchases the full version.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War With the release of Activision, Troarch and Raven software co-developed. The game was released on November 13th PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.| S, in addition to PC, via Battle.net.