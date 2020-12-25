Calls to SNS24. From UK to US with test only

O new state of emergency came into effect at 00:00 yesterday, Thursday, and until Saturday 26, there is some relief in the restrictions applied due to the pandemic, without a ban on movement between municipalities and with a curfew only between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Christmas Day. See here everything you can and cannot do this holiday season

the latest data published by Direction-General Health reports more than 70 deaths and 4,378 new cases. Since the beginning of pandemic, 6,413 have already been counted in Portugal Death and 387,636 cases of the disease. As for the number of recovered, more than 4,087 were counted in 24 hours, for a total of 312,533.

08:19 – Africa recorded 550 other deaths due to covid-19, for a total of 61,432 Deathand 26,204 new cases in the last 24 hours, one of the highest values ​​since the start of pandemic, according to official figures. According to the African Union Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the African continent now has 2,597,090 infected and the number of recovered in the last 24 hours was 20,239, for a total of 2,177,981.

07:29 – O Mexico recorded 861 deaths and 12,485 infected Like new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the authorities said. The country increased the total Death since the beginning of pandemic to 121,172 and cases to 1,362,654. With these figures, Mexico is the 13th country with the most accumulated cases and the fourth in deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

07:27 – No SNS24 expired pandemic and fatigue one call at a time. A Covid-19 marks a before and after in the life of the SNS24 line and its health professionals, who in addition to the fight to win the pandemic they are also trying to overcome the fatigue of nine months of incessant calls. In the “call center” located in the center of Lisbon, a few dozen professionals in an “open space” seek to respond to people’s concerns, while a monitor loads the service numbers in real time. The calls don’t stop, but you can’t hear the phones ringing over and over with the request for an answer; everything is digital, fast and rehearsed by professionals to the point of seeming mechanized.

07:24 – the United States will require passengers to come from the UK with a negative test of Covid-19-19 before boarding the flight, the authorities announced Thursday. The United States is the latest country to announce new travel restrictions due to a new variant of the coronavirus which is spreading across the UK. Passengers from the UK will need to test negative three days before their trip and provide the results to the airline. The measure will come into force on Monday.

O The country has also recorded 3,310 deaths and 224,475 infected Like new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University. The country now has 18,634,141 cases and 328,849 Death for Covid-19-19 since the beginning of pandemic. New York State remains the hardest hit by pandemic with 37,013 deaths, followed by Texas with 26,128.

07:21 – A India recorded 336 deaths due to Covid-19-19 e 23,067 infections in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Indian Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of pandemic, a India accounted for 10,146,845 cases of the new coronavirus, remaining the second country with more infections, behind the United States. The country has currently 281,919 cases active disease.

07:18 – SNS24 has already answered more than 3,670 million calls in 2020. The president of the shared services of the Ministry of Health (SPMS), Luís Goes Pinheiro, underlined the responsiveness of the SNS24 line in a 2020 marked by pandemic of Covid-19. “Over 3,670 million calls have already been answered in SNS24. This is in fact a particularly large number, considering that last year 1.5 million calls were not answered. not even answered. Consequently, more than we have already doubled the number of calls answered last year and, as we know, in a context which has not been regular throughout the year ”, said Luís Goes Pinheiro in an interview with Lusa.

07:12 – Hong Kong decided to increase the mandatory quarantine period from 14 to 21 days from now on at hotels designated for people arriving from outside of China, a measure already imposed by Macao since Monday. The reason, justified by the authorities, is the fact that new, more contagious strains of the new coronavirus.

07:03 – A South Korea recorded 1241 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest number for the Asian country since the start of pandemic, announced today. In the past 24 hours, 17 people have died, bringing the death toll to 773. In total, since the start of the pandemic, South Korea has recorded 54,770 cases.

07h00 – Hello and Merry Christmas! We have started a new registration to follow the evolution of the pandemic in the country and in the world. You can recall the previous one here.



