Home science Can pigs be trained to use a joystick? Science says yes – observer

Can pigs be trained to use a joystick? Science says yes – observer

Feb 12, 2021 0 Comments
Can pigs be trained to use a joystick? Science says yes - observer

Although the intelligence of the animal kingdom is immeasurably complex, many scientific studies have shown that pigs have a very strong cognitive response. It is now known that these animals can be taught to use Joystick, At least that’s what a team of American researchers guarantees.

According to a scientific article Published At the frontiers of psychology, researchers were able to train four pigs Joystick With the tip, when looking at the computer screen, through the food incentive.

The team decided to try the same stimulus mechanism with a video game in which four pigs had to be tackled Joystick Maneuver until the cursor crashes into one of the four wall-like structures that appear on the screen. After the confrontation, the game sounded loud and the pig got a snack.

Experiments were conducted with three, two and one wall-like shots to determine which of these situations was simpler for each pig. The results were very different between animals, two of which were easier to complete the task when given less than three walls.

“The fact that pigs have achieved this level of success in a task outside of their reference field indicates their behavioral and cognitive flexibility,” the researchers said in the article.

Pub RE Continue reading next

READ  New Atomtronic Machine to Probe Odd Boundary Concerning Quantum and Daily Worlds

You May Also Like

Imagem de: Six Days in Fallujah: game cancelado por polêmicas será relançado neste ano

Six days in Fallujah: The game, which was canceled due to controversy, will be re-launched this year

Valheim

Walheim surpassed the 1 million units sold in the initial access to steam in 8 days

Less focused on Ubisoft's AAA games

Less focused on Ubisoft’s AAA games

Instagram Instruction does not promote Dictoc videos - Marketer

Instagram Instruction does not promote Dictoc videos – Marketer

Google Photos with the new feature has long been awaited by users

Google Photos with the new feature has long been awaited by users

Chrome browser Google processadores funcionar

Have an old PC? Chrome may soon stop working

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *