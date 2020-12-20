04:57
Round 4
Canolo injures Smith with one right hand. He follows it with another right hand to Smith’s body. Alvarez continues to close the distance and land a one-two mix. Smith’s face begins to mark. Smith didn’t see much more than he could connect. He manages to connect with a loop upwards, but Alvarez responds after a big moment. If Smith has a backup plan, now may be the time to consider it.
Guardian unofficial score: Alvarez 10-9 Smith (Alvarez 40-36 Smith)
Round 3
Canelo grabs the gas from the bell, lifts a left hook with bad intentions, and opens the circle, causing pressure from there. Alvarez closes the distance fast, and Smith spends more time with the ropes. Alvarez has surpassed Liverpootlian. The easiest round to score so far.
Guardian unofficial score: Alvarez 10-9 Smith (Alvarez 30-27 Smith)
Round 2
Alvarez is constantly applying pressure, stepping forward and closing the distance at all times. He shoots the jab and puts the left hook behind it. Smith continued with Japat to slow down Alvarez’s attitude. Alvarez loses the same override Sergei Kovalev is flat. It’s good that Smith knows that punch. Smith lands a good time left hook, but Alvarez does a little more.
Guardian unofficial score: Alvarez 10-9 Smith (Alvarez 20-18 Smith)
Round 1
Both fight at measured speed in the opening minute. Smith’s 7in height and 7½in achievable advantages are imposed even more under the lights than yesterday’s weight. Smith grabs the job, but Canelo moves forward, gaining confidence with his perfect time job as the round progresses. Canello’s upper-body movement gives Smith some trouble. The Mexican won a feeling-out round for everyone.
Guardian unofficial score: Alvarez 10-9 Smith (Alvarez 10-9 Smith)
A virtual Michael Buffer has taken the zombotron to handle war introductions. Champion Callum Smith breaks the boxing protocol and goes first out of the subway. As he circles the ring, a canned hype video narrated by Matthew McConaughey runs on the big screen. Now here Alvarez enters the arena for a live performance of Mexico Lindo y Querido, his signature outing song. We need to make progress in a while and pick it up from here with round-the-clock updates.
Anthem time on the almighty. Got Save the Queen, followed by Himno National Mexico and the Star-Spongild banner. Alvarez and Smith keep their wardrobe relaxed while speeding up expectations. Not much time now.
Mark Castro opens his career with a third-round knockout of Luis Valdes in the final. Fresno, a two-time amateur world champion, knocked out Waldes twice and finished the show at 1:59 in the third round.
Next: Canelo Alvarez v Period Smith.
Greetings and welcome to San Antonio for tonight’s super middleweight clash between Saul ‘Canello’ Alvarez and Calam Smith. The undefeated Liverpoollion is widely regarded as the biggest star in boxing for the red-headed Mexican and three-division champion against Alvarez for his WBA “Super” title at 168 pounds. The vacant WBC strap is in a coordination match with the top two features of the division.
The final undercard bout of the night is set to begin with two-time amateur world champion Marc Castro making his much-anticipated pro debut against Luis Valdes in the junior lightweight tournament scheduled for four rounds. Alvarez and Smith are expected to build their ringwalks soon.
