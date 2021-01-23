Home World Capitol. The trial of the Donald Trump case is two weeks late

Capitol. The trial of the Donald Trump case is two weeks late

Jan 23, 2021 0 Comments
Capitol. The trial of the Donald Trump case is two weeks late

A ThatMethod The U.S. House of Representatives reached an agreement this Friday to adjourn the hearing on Donald Trump’s dismissal for two weeks, allowing more time for new President Joe to take office. Biden, Before embarking on an unprecedented process: Attempting a former president to “incite rebellion.”

A CâMethod Delegates, for their part, will file charges of dismissal next Monday afternoon, with senators to be present. Assignments For trial the next day.

According to the New York Times, The adjournment of the hearing would have been a confirmation Both party In the Senate. Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republican minority, wanted to postpone another week. February, Something that has fallen.

Democratic Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer, Indicated that the Senate would wait until 8 p.m. February, Thus getting time to prepare the case and defense.

“During this period, the Senate will pursue other tasks, such as cabinet recommendations and stimulus packaging for the American people. Govt, Which will bring some relief to the millions of Americans affected by this International spread“, Added the senator this Friday.

Also read: Biden One of the ratings International spread Will make “over 600 thousand deaths” in United States

Always know first.
Fifth consecutive year consumer choice for online printing.
Download our free app.


Google Play Download

READ  Former French President Cte d'Ivoire dies

You May Also Like

Biden called on the head of the media company to resign immediately

Biden called on the head of the media company to resign immediately

The epidemic killed at least 2,092,736 people worldwide

The epidemic killed at least 2,092,736 people worldwide

The Trump wall on Mexico’s border is advancing despite being suspended

The Trump wall on Mexico’s border is advancing despite being suspended

Police knelt at Biden's son's grave as he spoke

Police knelt at Biden’s son’s grave as he spoke

Bernie Sanders became a memorial day when Biden took office | Odd

Bernie Sanders became a memorial day when Biden took office | Odd

Jill Biden chooses a look with a special identity at her husband's inauguration - a fairytale

Jill Biden chooses a look with a special identity at her husband’s inauguration – a fairytale

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *