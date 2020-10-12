Cardi B gets a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan from the offset on her birthday.

Rappers love custom cars, and no one likes more expensive rides than Cardi B. This is something Cardi has long owned, especially because she can also be used as a prop for selfies. Already owning an impressive fleet, she has now added a new vehicle called the family-friendly Cullinan to her ever-growing collection.

Currently one of the most successful female rappers and the most amazing political voice/narrative in the entertainment field, Cardi B turned 28 on October 11. She has now celebrated as Rayger throughout the weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, after the restrictions in Los Angeles. She wouldn’t have held the party she wanted.

This means Offset she shares a 2 year old. Daughter Kulture And the person she filed for divorce last month had to have trouble sending her gift to Las Vegas. It wasn’t even a little trinket. As you can see in the video at the bottom of the page, he presented her with customs. Rolls Royce Curly You, He delivered right from the party.

The video was blurry, shaky and poorly showing the car, but judging by Cardi’s reaction, it lived up to her expectations. Cullinan includes a Rolls-Royce car seat for Kulture embroidered with her name on the headrest.

Since this is a Cardi, we are bound to see more about the car or find more details in the future. The current rapper’s car collection includes Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-Maybach S-class, Lamborghini Aventador S And the Chevrolet Suburban, and that’s the car we know.

Probably the funniest part was that until a while ago Cardi I didn’t even have a driver’s license. In general, in a brutally honest manner, Cardi admitted that he likes expensive cars and can’t drive personally, but he will buy them because they look great on social media photos.