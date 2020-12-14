CardioFitness functionality is now available to all Apple Watch owners with WatchOS 7.2

Apple today includes, among other things, an update to iOS 14.3 for all devices Published. This includes new functionality Cardiofitness functionThe watch can be used in conjunction with the Apple Watch in OS 7.2. So far, the VO2Max will only be saved if you have completed the outdoor walking or outdoor type workout. After setting the cardio exercise levels, the watch can assess your size so you can focus on any difficulty. The whole thing can certainly be found in the health app on the iPhone, the cardio exercise level is determined by your age and gender, and if the value goes down, there is a notice to that effect.

Cardiospiratory fitness, which is determined using the maximum value of VO2, can maximize the amount of oxygen the body can use during training and increase it through physical activity.

For ratings / calculations, optical heart sensor, GPS and Apple Watch acceleration sensor are used. The advantage of innovation is that you can now measure your cardio workout value throughout the day, regardless of the workout you have recorded.