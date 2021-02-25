Cardiola praises Cancello and opens a game about Bernardo: ″ Last year ...

The Manchester City coach praised both Portuguese internationals.

On Wednesday, Jono Concelo and Bernardo Silva were two key figures in Manchester City’s victory over Borussia Monchengladbach (0-2), who won the Best Field Award for the entire back.

After departure, the The Portuguese international duo exchanged accolades Coach Pep saw the respective shots praised by Cardiola.

“Cancello is playing very well. Sometimes, in that situation we have to control the risk. He is a huge quality player, he has amazing physical ability. He will be ready to play tomorrow if needed. His two assists will help you not forget the winger’s” little break in form “in 2019/20. , The Catalan coach who complimented Bernardo Silva, said the quality should be such that you can place the ball as you did.

“He was at the level of the first two seasons [no City]. Perhaps, last season, some revenue dropped, but he was exceptional whenever he played, with a lot of quality “, Cardiola continued, before talking about Bernardo’s” special quality “(and surprise):

“He’s very good at aerial sports! I ‘ve seen him in training. You have to use your body when you go head to head. He’s strong in that aspect. He’s a good title to tell the truth. The goal is fantastic, the way he finishes it. The coach finished.

In addition to Cancello and Bernardo, Robben Diaz also started at the English team’s defense center.