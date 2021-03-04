Carlos Carwall: two We played an absolutely fantastic game from two angles Sp – S.P. Prague

03 March 2021 – 22:37
The SP Prague coach was delighted with the team’s approach to victory over FC Porto.
Carlos Carwall was later radioactive Victory in the Dragon It was SP who qualified for the final of the Portuguese Cup. Allowed Prague.
“First of all, I have no words for my players, all the attitude, the sequence of games and the way they fight. Without left defense, Bruno came in, who was a kid and a great player and we had to go inside. We played an exciting game under two primes. First, in the 30th minute, we made it 3-0, we sent a ball to the bar, the best and highest quality game. FC Porto forced us to wear a jumpsuit, draw lines and become a stick. ” Minho coach said.
“We were never disconnected. FC Porto forced the runners, but the players were brave. We were able to defend well, I would not say whether the win was fair or not. We did what we had to do in both moments. We were able to defend 3-1 and the outing. The team was playing better. Not only that, I’m satisfied with it, but I have more arguments. ”
Time to confirm SB Prakash?
“It’s inappropriate, I prepared a game because we were prepared to beat everyone. We focus on the next game. The goal is less and more in many ways. We were forced to help 5 youngsters in the last 2 games. A team and better characters. We have a game idea that players can understand and enjoy. , That’s our way.Ttaça document is closed and we will focus on Derby with V. Guimaris “.
By registration
8
Have your say
Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.