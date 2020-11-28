Carlos Kimines: Newly elected Florida Congressman tests positive for Govt-19

“I will continue to be a new member and prepare our office to serve the people of the 26th congressional district of Florida from Westchester to Key West until I resume my normal schedule. I am so grateful to all the incredible health workers who work tirelessly and are dedicated to their patients.”
Before flipping the South Florida House seat earlier this month, Republican Kimines was mayor of Miami-Date County. He defeated Democrat Debbie Mukherjee-Powell.
His diagnosis follows increasing lawmakers from both parties and chambers of Congress who have declared they have tested positive.
Republican President Rick Allen of Georgia and Democrat Susie Lee of Nevada announced separately on Wednesday that they had been infected with the virus.
The death toll in the country has now risen to more than 264,000 since the outbreak began. According to a team released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week, nearly 60,000 people will lose their lives in the next three weeks.
Several state reports dated November 22 and obtained by CNN show an important assessment from the task force at a time when Americans are calling for “significant behavioral change,” urging state and local authorities to take precautionary measures toward those fronts.
CNN’s Ray Sanchez and Christina McSuris contributed to the report.