Home World Carlos Kimines: Newly elected Florida Congressman tests positive for Govt-19

Carlos Kimines: Newly elected Florida Congressman tests positive for Govt-19

Nov 28, 2020 0 Comments
Carlos Kimines: Newly elected Florida Congressman tests positive for Govt-19
“After several negative tests, Lourdes and I both tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. We both feel better and have not experienced any symptoms at this time,” Kimines said. Report.

“I will continue to be a new member and prepare our office to serve the people of the 26th congressional district of Florida from Westchester to Key West until I resume my normal schedule. I am so grateful to all the incredible health workers who work tirelessly and are dedicated to their patients.”

Before flipping the South Florida House seat earlier this month, Republican Kimines was mayor of Miami-Date County. He defeated Democrat Debbie Mukherjee-Powell.

His diagnosis follows increasing lawmakers from both parties and chambers of Congress who have declared they have tested positive.

Republican President Rick Allen of Georgia and Democrat Susie Lee of Nevada announced separately on Wednesday that they had been infected with the virus.

Their announcements came a few days later The other two legislators – Representatives. Brian Steele, a Republican from Wisconsin, and Joe Courtney, a Democrat from Connecticut, said they had been diagnosed with the virus.
The United States marked Friday 25th day in a row With more than 100,000 new cases, including cases from states that did not report the holidays. Hospital admissions hit a new high on Thursday – the 17th day in a row – with more than 90,400 Govt-19 patients across the country. Govt Monitoring Project.

The death toll in the country has now risen to more than 264,000 since the outbreak began. According to a team released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week, nearly 60,000 people will lose their lives in the next three weeks.

The White House Corona Virus Working Group The states in its weekly reports suggest a significant increase in testing and additional, rapid mitigation measures.

Several state reports dated November 22 and obtained by CNN show an important assessment from the task force at a time when Americans are calling for “significant behavioral change,” urging state and local authorities to take precautionary measures toward those fronts.

READ  Noticed: Brad Pitt was observed leaving ex-spouse Angelina Jolie's dwelling in Los Angeles

CNN’s Ray Sanchez and Christina McSuris contributed to the report.

You May Also Like

Belarus dictator Lukashenko says he will step down after the new constitution

Belarus dictator Lukashenko says he will step down after the new constitution

Importance of the Gazania Condo

Importance of the Gazania Condo

Ethiopia's PM denies meeting with AU envoys

Ethiopia’s PM denies meeting with AU envoys

Germany has called for the closure of ski resorts in Europe

The 'Zombie Minks' in Denmark who were killed to prevent the spread of the corona virus seem to have risen from their graves

The ‘Zombie Minks’ in Denmark who were killed to prevent the spread of the corona virus seem to have risen from their graves

Iran frees British-Australian educator Kylie Moore-Gilbert in exchange for 3 prisoners

Iran frees British-Australian educator Kylie Moore-Gilbert in exchange for 3 prisoners

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *