Carlos Kimines: Newly elected Florida Congressman tests positive for Govt-19

“After several negative tests, Lourdes and I both tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. We both feel better and have not experienced any symptoms at this time,” Kimines said. Report.

“I will continue to be a new member and prepare our office to serve the people of the 26th congressional district of Florida from Westchester to Key West until I resume my normal schedule. I am so grateful to all the incredible health workers who work tirelessly and are dedicated to their patients.”

Before flipping the South Florida House seat earlier this month, Republican Kimines was mayor of Miami-Date County. He defeated Democrat Debbie Mukherjee-Powell.

His diagnosis follows increasing lawmakers from both parties and chambers of Congress who have declared they have tested positive.

CNN’s Ray Sanchez and Christina McSuris contributed to the report.