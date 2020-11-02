This time, Doug Pederson did not hesitate when asked about Carson Wentz.

“We have to fix it,” said Peerson. “I need to fix it in a hurry.”

Pederson said he hadn’t put Wentz on the bench in four brutal turnovers against the Cowboys on Sunday night.

However, after the match, he was pointed out in his criticism as if he had been together for five years.

“We need to get better,” he said. “We have the opportunity to sit back and watch the first eight games, evaluate the’why’ and try to fix it. But we can’t continue to flip the ball over and shoot with our feet.”

Wentz threw two more interceptions and stuttered twice in the Eagles’ 23-9 win at Linc.

He completed 15 of 27 passes at 123 yards in his career, and only hits 1 of 20 yards.

Travis Fulgham was the only Eagle with more than 16 rishi bing yards.

But what made this night so miserable was the turnover. And they played only 3 takeouts in 7 games throughout the year and played against a team with a high NFL allowing 35 points per game.

“We understand that the ball cannot be flipped,” says Pederson. “We cannot flip the ball. We are so good. There are so many responsibilities for everyone, including me, that I have to take ownership. You can’t really do what we do to survive in this league.”

Wentz returned to Carson early Sunday night, holding the ball too long and throwing it with double coverage.

It was the second four-spin game of Wentz’s career. He also scored two INTs and two defeats in the regular season Seahawks game last November.

Since joining the current league, Wentz has recorded a top 55 fumble in the NFL and a top 23 defeat in the NFL. Jameis Winston is second with 44 and 21.

He leads the NFL with 12 interceptions, which is the highest scored by Eagles QB in eight games since Ron Jaworski scored 16 times in 1977.

Pederson asked what he had said to Wentz after the second interception.

“The conversation just explained,’Hey, we can’t do that.’ “We are in a position to score on the board and continue the drive by simply throwing the ball away and we have to learn from that.”

It seems that Wentz is trying to do so much and most of the year it feels like that.

He takes risks when there is no reason to take risks. He tries a grand slam when pocket flies win the game.

“I think he probably feels that way at times,” he said. “Perhaps a better question for Carson. But we also keep coaching [say]’Hey, you have to trust the people around you. Just run the crime. ‘But I feel that sometimes there may be a chance he feels he has to accept it on his own. And that is who he is. It’s an aggressive character and his attitude and I like to have the ball in his hand. He’s also a great playmaker for us and I don’t want to get the ball out of his hand.”

You may have to start.

