Carts with 22 mummies lined the streets of Cairo. Pictures here

The first carriages, adorned with gold and glowing instruments reminiscent of ancient funeral vessels, were mummies from Tahrir Square and Cairo’s Egyptian Museum for more than a century, at 20:00 (19:00 in Lisbon).

The square was closed to cars and people, as well as a seven-kilometer journey to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, where mummies will be open to the public from April 18, despite the museum opening on Sunday.

Under artillery fire, the carriages arrived at the museum half an hour later, welcomed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who, early in the night, reviewed some of the collections, along with Prime Minister Mostaba Madouli, and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Assoule.

Pharaoh Sekenenre Toy (16th century BC), nicknamed “The Brave”, opened a parade through the streets of Cairo, ending Ramses IX (12th century BC).

Most of the 22 mummies found near the city of Luxor since 1881 have not left Tahrir Square, the site of the Egyptian Cairo Museum since the early 20th century.

Since the 1950s, mummies have been exposed in a small room without any museum structure.

In the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, they will be next to their sarcophagus, which, in a situation, evoke the underground tombs of kings, and with biographical information and some objects.

In a few months, another museum, the Great Egyptian Museum, near the Pyramids of Giza, will open.

