Home World Carts with 22 mummies lined the streets of Cairo. Pictures here

Carts with 22 mummies lined the streets of Cairo. Pictures here

Apr 04, 2021 0 Comments
Carts with 22 mummies lined the streets of Cairo. Pictures here

The first carriages, adorned with gold and glowing instruments reminiscent of ancient funeral vessels, were mummies from Tahrir Square and Cairo’s Egyptian Museum for more than a century, at 20:00 (19:00 in Lisbon).

The square was closed to cars and people, as well as a seven-kilometer journey to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, where mummies will be open to the public from April 18, despite the museum opening on Sunday.

Under artillery fire, the carriages arrived at the museum half an hour later, welcomed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who, early in the night, reviewed some of the collections, along with Prime Minister Mostaba Madouli, and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Assoule.

Pharaoh Sekenenre Toy (16th century BC), nicknamed “The Brave”, opened a parade through the streets of Cairo, ending Ramses IX (12th century BC).

Most of the 22 mummies found near the city of Luxor since 1881 have not left Tahrir Square, the site of the Egyptian Cairo Museum since the early 20th century.

Since the 1950s, mummies have been exposed in a small room without any museum structure.

In the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, they will be next to their sarcophagus, which, in a situation, evoke the underground tombs of kings, and with biographical information and some objects.

In a few months, another museum, the Great Egyptian Museum, near the Pyramids of Giza, will open.

Also read: Golden Parade. 22 mummies were taken to a historic parade in Egypt

Always know first.
Fifth consecutive year consumer choice for online printing.
Download our free app.

READ  Anthony Mackie criticizes Marvel for lack of range with its productions


Google Play Download

You May Also Like

Queen Isabel II appoints a former spy to manage the monarchy crisis

Queen Isabel II appoints a former spy to manage the monarchy crisis

Govt-19: More than 100 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine - News

Govt-19: More than 100 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine – News

Total Cabo Delcado removes all employees from the gas project

Total Cabo Delcado removes all employees from the gas project

'Invasion' car swarm of 15,000 bees in the United States

‘Invasion’ car swarm of 15,000 bees in the United States

Descarrilamento de comboio fez 41 mortos em Taiwan (com imagens)

41 killed in train derailment in Taiwan (with photos)

Europe, which gives the US package strength, is close to the maximum. The S&P 500 reaches 4,000 points for the first time - markets in a minute

Europe, which gives the US package strength, is close to the maximum. The S&P 500 reaches 4,000 points for the first time – markets in a minute

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *