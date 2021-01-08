Home sport Carvalhole comments on Paulinho’s absence and stabs table – SB Prague

Jan 08, 2021
07 Genero 2021 – 23:16

The technician was aggravated by the situation around his striker

Carlos Carvalho, the striker around Paulinho, was furious. In the coach’s opinion, an attacker’s injury may be related to two factors, both of which are related to the news that the sport is in view.

“Paulinho was injured in Sporting, I do not want to go there, but I’m going to say it. I do not know whether Paulinho’s injury should be done with a bang. , Was accused of leaving the game with an exit penalty and sport because he’s already going there.I do not want anyone to try to disrupt what is being offered to our players.Bowlinho, Yuri, tomorrow will be another … This is another issue, but our answer is: 3 more points. Let’s see what happens. We live in a situation where it’s not good for anyone. I like football, I like it, I do not want what’s out there. But I have to talk about it when it disturbs my work. ” , He explained. Sport TV.

