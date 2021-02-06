Casillas’ message to Messi and Bikku’s’ message ‘to former FC Porto

The former goalkeeper was one of the recipients of Lionel Messi’s 644 goals.

Lionel Messi has scored 644 goals for Barcelona over the course of the season, making him one of the club’s all-time leading goalscorers.

About this achievement, a popular beer brand introduced a special edition commemorating the 644th goal of the Argentine star and thinking of all the goalkeepers who were defeated by 10.

While defending Real Madrid’s goal, Isker Casillas played several times against Messi, was deflected by “La Bulga” and had the opportunity to send a message to his rival on social media: “I could see they weren’t” enough! Congratulations, Messi, record with 644 goals. I remember when you scored your goals 264 and 265 … good game, good draw and the best thing is, you never score again! The former goalkeeper wrote, referring to FC Porto.

Also, as you might expect, Messi’s teammate Gerard Pique in Barcelona and former Spanish teammate Casillas also commented: “Iker, I think not all bottles fit you at home … give me a little if you need it”. Casillas replied: “Bhikkhu, you have more free time! Between youtubers, football and the statements you make … you have to recover, don’t you?”, “Santo” joked.