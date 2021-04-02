Home Tech Casio announces new G-Shock with Ware OS

Casio announces new G-Shock with Ware OS

Apr 02, 2021 0 Comments
Casio announces new G-Shock with Ware OS

A Casio Announced a new version of its logo G-shock, But this time OS, Google operating system. Oh Smart watch With model GSW-H1000 Priced at around 50 650, it will be available in blue, red and black.

Since it is a G-shock, it is a water resistant device with a depth of 200 meters and shock resistance, and a wareble Dedicated to everyone who teaches outdoor sports. As expected, the GSW-H1000 comes with a number of features expected from one feature Smart watch Dedicated to sports enthusiasts.

It supports 15 functions of the optical heart rate sensor and Casio’s integrated software, as well as 24 internal fitness options. This watch is GPS compatible and has an integrated compass, altitude sensor, accelerometer and gyroscope.

The Casio G-Shock comes with the GSW-H1000 root OS

The truth that comes with it OS, Assists you with Google Assistant and Google Compatibility Support, which allows you to download the respective applications from Google Play. In terms of hardware, this watch has a 1.2-inch dual-layer LCD screen with 360-inch resolution. It has the same color “Always On” screen with color LCD panel.

If you use a color screen, the battery life is estimated to be about one and a half days, which can be extended up to a month if you use the clock only for time and sensors. According to Casio, it takes about three hours to fully charge the battery.

Help us grow, visit Our Facebook page Leave your taste to access all the information first. If you liked the article, don’t forget to share it with your friends. Follow us on Google News and select us from your favorites by clicking on the star.

READ  Motorola is getting an update for the Moto G5G Plus Android 11

You May Also Like

Stage Channels. Discord imita a rede social Clubhouse

Status Channels. Demart Imita A Red Social Clubhouse

KRAFTON introduces PLAYEROMNOMS BATTLEGROUNDS for a limited time - GameON

KRAFTON introduces PLAYEROMNOMS BATTLEGROUNDS for a limited time – GameON

Cordana: Say goodbye to the well-known Microsoft Assistant today!

Cordana: Say goodbye to the well-known Microsoft Assistant today!

Google Maps bússola utilizadores funcionalidade

Google is stepping back and bringing back to the map what users have been asking for the most

Getting another new feature from Google Maps Vase!

There is a lot of news on Google Maps, but these are the best

New dinosaur species more than 80 million years old have been discovered

New dinosaur species more than 80 million years old have been discovered

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *