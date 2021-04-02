Casio announces new G-Shock with Ware OS

A Casio Announced a new version of its logo G-shock, But this time OS, Google operating system. Oh Smart watch With model GSW-H1000 Priced at around 50 650, it will be available in blue, red and black.

Since it is a G-shock, it is a water resistant device with a depth of 200 meters and shock resistance, and a wareble Dedicated to everyone who teaches outdoor sports. As expected, the GSW-H1000 comes with a number of features expected from one feature Smart watch Dedicated to sports enthusiasts.

It supports 15 functions of the optical heart rate sensor and Casio’s integrated software, as well as 24 internal fitness options. This watch is GPS compatible and has an integrated compass, altitude sensor, accelerometer and gyroscope.

The Casio G-Shock comes with the GSW-H1000 root OS

The truth that comes with it OS, Assists you with Google Assistant and Google Compatibility Support, which allows you to download the respective applications from Google Play. In terms of hardware, this watch has a 1.2-inch dual-layer LCD screen with 360-inch resolution. It has the same color “Always On” screen with color LCD panel.

If you use a color screen, the battery life is estimated to be about one and a half days, which can be extended up to a month if you use the clock only for time and sensors. According to Casio, it takes about three hours to fully charge the battery.

