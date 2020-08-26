Home entertainment CBS pads its slide lineup with ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and ‘One Working day at a Time’

Aug 27, 2020 0 Comments
With most productions on hold thanks to quarantine, networks are starving for initial written content to fill out their tumble lineups. In the circumstance of CBS this implies dipping into the well of something that may perhaps have completed taking pictures before lockdown began — even if it was at first supposed for streaming. This slide will see the network debut of the A single Day at a Time reboot, as properly as the return of Star Trek: Discovery to broadcast tv.

The new edition of A person Working day at a Time, subsequent the adventures of a Cuban-American loved ones in Los Angeles, has had a turbulent heritage. It started life as a Netflix series, ahead of remaining cancelled by the streaming support when the third time didn’t select up viewership swiftly plenty of. A social media campaign involving producer-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett (and Lin-Manuel Miranda) managed to get the sequence a slot on Pop Tv set, a cable network owned by CBS. Only 7 episodes built it to air in advance of filming had to be halted due to COVID. CBS was intended to decide it up the moment it experienced finished its cable run. Now the 1st six episodes will be on CBS quicker than predicted, airing two episodes a 7 days around the training course of Oct starting up on the 12th. Kellett prompt on Twitter that CBS viewership will be important to the collection finding a fifth season.

