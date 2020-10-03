CC Sabathia ethers Carlos Correa, critic ripping of Astros

Carlos Correa rubs a lot of people Wrong way With his comments after the Houston Astros’ wildcard series beat the Minnesota Twins and advanced to meet A in the ALDS.

Correa said baseball fans could no longer say negative things about Houston. Because they entered the postseason without using autograph theft.

Ballet native and former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia didn’t like Correa’s horse and sang Astros’ shortstop on his “R2C2” podcast with Ryan Ruocco.

“They cheated and got mad at us like pulling fk out of here,” Sabathia exclaimed. “This is a real joke. And you end up under .500 this year.

“The kid is a clown man, I’m sorry.”

Houston became the most notorious team in professional sports earlier this year after a systematic plan for theft that led to the dismissal and suspension of manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, as well as fines for the organization, was revealed.

Houston and Auckland have been the ranks of the AL West for the past five years, and their rivalry has reached a new peak in the aftermath of a scandal. A’s starting pitcher Mike Fiers was part of the 2017 Astros team that won the World Series and was the whistleblower who revealed this plan. In this season’s match, A’s outfielder Ramon Laureano got into a shouting match with coach Astros and was motivated to take the mound, making it one of the few bench clear fights in MLB this season.

Sabathia wasn’t the first and not the last to express this kind of frustration with Astros. Correa was as challenging as any member of the organization involved in the scandal. We’ll see how many words he exchanges with A for what he should be a controversial series to say the least.

