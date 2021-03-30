CC wants the incident that blocked the Suez Canal not to happen again – News

CC was speaking at Ismailia, the headquarters of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), the day after the Evergreen container carrier was blocked, which blocked the channel and allowed traffic to resume.

He assured that “we will get all the equipment required for the channel” to avoid similar incidents.

“This crisis shows how important the channel is to the world,” the president said, noting that it is not an alternative to the route that connects the Mediterranean and the Red Sea and crosses about 10% of world trade.

In the days when it was not possible to cross the Suez Canal, which would reduce maritime travel between Asia and Europe for several days, some ships decided to follow the route around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope, with Russia having the opportunity to propose an alternative to the Arctic route.

In all, 422 ships were waiting Monday for the Suez Canal to open. Technical teams were able to float the Evergreen just after noon, with the first boats starting to spin at 18:00 (17:00 in Lisbon) local time.

This morning, according to maritime traffic visualization sites, some of the vessels in circulation on the channel were the same size as the container carrier, with a length of 200,000 tons and 400 meters.

But dozens of ships were still waiting at both ends of the 190-kilometer route.

At a conference in front of the CC, SCA President Admiral Osama Robbie said 113 ships were crossing the channel from 6pm on Monday to 8am today.

Officials say it will take three to four days for the bottle to settle.

It was pointed out that strong winds and sandstorms initially led to the crossing of the Evergreen Channel, although Robbie later raised the possibility of “human or technical errors”.

The removal operations required more than ten towers, as well as trenches to excavate the channel.

An SCA official, who declined to be identified with the French Press Agency, said “180 to 200 people worked tirelessly 24 hours a day” and provided “outsourced services” to “2,000 workers.”

Estimates range from three to nine billion dollars (2.5 billion and 7.6 billion euros) for the total value of the goods to be blocked or used in some other way.

According to the SCA, the Egyptian channel lost $ 12 million to $ 15 million (10 10 million and 7 12.7 million) each day it closed.