CD Project Red Cyberbank 2077 Refunds ‘From Our Own Pocket If Needed’

Dec 18, 2020 0 Comments
CD is Project Red (CDPR) Issued another statement In connection with what is going on Cyberpunk 2077 The failure clarifies its position on retail withdrawals for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions this time around, which have been plagued by bugs and performance issues since they launched last week. The developer says it will now respect the request to withdraw every penny it receives from its own pocket now and between December 21st.

“We started approaching the people who sent us a message with confirmation of receipt. We send these emails in waves, so don’t worry if you don’t get an immediate response, ”CDPR wrote in its latest report. Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account Friday afternoon. “At the same time, we would like to let you know that our purpose is to have a copy of each copy of the copy or digital copy purchased at retail, with valid purchase proofs (also sent to us at Helpmerabund @ cdprojektred. Com time window) to get a refund. We will do this from our own pocket if needed. ”

CDPR says digital buyers should get a refund from Microsoft and Sony because both companies have now established legitimate cashback plans for the game. Best pie too Now getting a refund To Cyberpunk 2077 Via Monday next week.

This latest clarification from CDPR follows the general confusion that occurred at the start of Studio Week Disappointed buyers were advised to withdraw their money Through Microsoft, Sony and retail stores. At the time, the CDPR said it would accept refunds, but did not release it until it released its initial statement. Does not establish any formal refund scheme With its allies.

While Microsoft respects most requests for digital Xbox versions of the game, Sony does not do that Due to its tough money back policy for PlayStation buyers. Sony Eventually the game pulled away from its digital storefront Thursday evening, Microsoft triggers unprecedented action Expand existing cashback policy Especially for buyers Cyberpunk 2077, The game can be purchased more digitally for Xbox devices.

