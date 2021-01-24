CD Project Red has already begun refunding Cyberbank 2077 players

The controversy surrounding the Cyberpunk 2077 game certainly marked the end of 2020 for the gaming world. After many reviews about the game, due to serious glitches for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, many injured and disgruntled players demanded a refund.

Therefore, it is now known that CD Project Red, the creator of this request to repay players, has already started.

Despite the highly anticipated promise of the end of 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 was a complete disappointment. The reason There were many problems in the gameThis led Sony, especially for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. Get it back PlayStation Store Title. In addition, many players who bought the game demanded a refund of the amount spent.

Sports investors also felt disappointed Case Created by C.D. Project Red. However the company has already come to ask சாக்குப்போக்கு, Puts forward some justifications for what happened and promises that new updates will fix the flaws found.

CD Project Red Cyberbank begins repaying injured players from 2077

After all these issues, CD Project Red has already started repaying the injured players who bought the Cyber ​​Punk 2077 game and asking for their money back.

However, in addition to getting a refund, some players were able to keep the game, including a physical copy.

According to the website Wise, Many players started getting their money through PayPal without returning the game. However, CD Project Red pointed out that this is a strange situation because disgruntled players should then contact the store to return the product.

The site spoke with some players, one of whom said Steve:

I was surprised that I didn’t need to [de devolver o jogo]. So, I still have everything. As a customer, I think they performed better. Present the proof and they will refund the money.

However, the deadline for withdrawals ended on December 21. If you ask, it will be refunded in the future.

For example, other players were able to exchange the game for the PS4 for the PC version, so far, there are conditions to the game.