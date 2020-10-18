Celebrity star Betelgeuse is smaller and closer to us than we thought.

ALMA (ESO / NAOJ / NRAO) / E. O’Gorman / P. Kervella



If you’re experiencing the creepy sensation of someone breathing down your neck, it might be Betelgeuse. Notorious Star-Interesting Topic Whether or not to have a supernova discussion Earlier this year-it could be much closer to Earth than we thought.

Betelgeuse is a red supergiant and a monster for the size of our sun. ㅏ Research published in The Astrophysical Journal This week, we unveil some new calculations of star mass and distance, and give you an estimate of when it will become a supernova.

Speculations about the Betelgeuse explosion surged when the star went through strange dark and lightening episodes from the end of 2019. Scientists believe that: A cloud of dust caused one of these events.. “We have found that the second small event is most likely due to the pulsation of the stars.” Lead Author Meridith Joyce, Statement from Australian National University (ANU) Friday.

The scientific team used modeling to categorize what goes along with the pulsation and traced it to what co-author Shing-Chi Leung of the University of Tokyo described as “pressure waves-essentially sound waves.” This activity has helped researchers figure out where the star is in its life cycle.

The bottom line is that Betelgeuse doesn’t risk becoming a supernova anytime soon. It may take 100,000 years to reach that stage. this is In line with what other scientists have suggested.

This study also shaken our knowledge of the size of stars. “The actual physical size of Betelgeuse was a bit puzzled. Previous studies have suggested that it could be larger than Jupiter’s orbit. Our results show that Betelgeuse only extends to 2/3 its radius, 750 times its radius. The Sun,” Co-author Laszlo Molnar Konkoly Observatory in Budapest.

By better sizing the Betelgeuse, the team more accurately calculates its distance to Earth, located at a distance of about 530 light-years, which is about 25% closer than previously known. It’s far enough away from Earth being harmed by Betelgeuse’s future explosion.

“It’s still really a big deal when a supernova bursts,” Joyce said. “And this is our closest candidate. This gives us a rare opportunity to study what happens before these stars erupt.”