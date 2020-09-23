CEO Wells Fargo apologizes for not being able to find a talented black man to work for him.

In a memo to the bank’s publicly available staff, Sharp apologized for being “an insensitive remark that reflects my own unconscious prejudice.”

Wells Fargo WFC “Diverse and talented individualsHe had no intention of implying any other meaning across the financial services industry. “It’s clear that we haven’t been enough to improve diversity across the industry, especially at senior management, and there’s no question that Wells Fargo needs to make meaningful progress to increase its diverse representation.”

Scharf’s original opinion was First reported by Reuters Was written in a June memo after a widespread protest against George Floyd’s death and urged the diversity of corporate offices to address the issue of organized racism.

In the memo, he said, referring to the bank’s top management, “we need a more diverse representation on the steering committee.” But he went on to say, “It may sound like an excuse, but the unfortunate reality is that the pool of black talent to recruit is very limited.”