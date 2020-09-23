CEO Wells Fargo apologizes for not being able to find a talented black man to work for him.

In a memo to the bank’s publicly available staff, Sharp apologized for being “an insensitive remark that reflects my own unconscious prejudice.”
In the memo, he said, referring to the bank’s top management, “we need a more diverse representation on the steering committee.” But he went on to say, “It may sound like an excuse, but the unfortunate reality is that the pool of black talent to recruit is very limited.”
He later said in the original memo, “Given the experience needed for some of our roles, our progress will not be straightforward, but please judge the progress over my two years of CEO tenure.”
CNN Business received a copy of the original note confirming the Reuters report.
“As I said in June, I promised it should be different this time,” he said. He said the bank needed to have more diverse executives. He said he was “inspired by our early progress” to address these needs.
