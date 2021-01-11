CES 2021 | Lenovo has announced the IdeaPad 5i Pro gaming notebook with 120 Hz

Continuing after the ad

Lenovo Revealed two awesome devices for video and gaming enthusiasts – IdeaPad 5 Pro and IdeaPad 5 Pro. Both laptops are designed for greater performance with more powerful display options compared to Lenovo’s IdeaPad laptops. As the Pro is linked to the base names of the previous models, the naming of both the devices followed the trend seen in the last two years.

IdeaPad has 5 Pro processors AMD Raison uses high-premium IdeaPad 5 Pro Intel Core processors. Both the AMD and Intel versions have a 14 or 16-inch model, with most interesting features reflected in both variants, although one has a larger screen than the other. But there are some areas of fundamental difference between the 14 and 16-inch versions of the devices. Choosing processors between Intel and AMD is a big difference.

Both models share many similar features and capabilities. However, Lenovo uses a 16-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro thermal headroom to connect next-generation Raison and RTX chips. Available 16:10 (2560 x 1600) monitors allow users to switch between 60 Hz (or 90 Hz) (14 inches) and 120 Hz (16 inches) update rates.

RAM and GPU options are available on Intel models and smaller AMD models up to a maximum of 16GB and Nvidia MX450 respectively. However, users will be able to configure the 16-inch 5 Pro with 32GB of RAM and the next-generation GeForce RTX video card, probably the RTX30 (Mobile Ampere) card. In addition, the larger Intel unit supports the Thunderbolt 4.

The interplay between these new models and their predecessors, especially the IdeaPad Gaming 3, was an entry-level laptop for games using the Raison 5 or Core i5 and GTX 1650D card. The possibility that the new model will act as an alternative, or as an alternative to gaming 3, is missing from the company’s website. Therefore, it is unthinkable to assume that the huge IdeaPad 5 Pro could replace the Gaming 3.

The screens now have a 16:10 multipurpose aspect ratio of 2.5K (1560 x 1600) resolution. For sports enthusiasts who want faster refresh rates, they can opt for the 90Hz in the 14-inch panel or the 120Hz in the 16-inch panel. The Q-Control (Fn + Q) is used to change the performance of the new Fn + R Hotsky, to switch between the maximum refresh rate of the screen and 60 Hz when saving battery.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro and 5i Pro will be available from April 2021 for 9 829 (R $ 5,523) and 99 899 (R $ 5,959) respectively.