Chadwick Bosman was buried near his South Carolina hometown six days after his death from a dark battle.

According to a death certificate released on Monday, Chadwick Bosman was buried near his South Carolina hometown six days after he died at his home in Los Angeles.

Bosman died on August 28 at a house near Griffith Park in Los Angeles, according to records.

According to the AP, Black Panther Star decided to take a break at the Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, on September 3.

The Los Angeles County Certificate showed Boseman’s hometown, Anderson, about 11 miles from his burial site.

One day after Anderson was buried, he opened a large public memorial in honor of Bossman’s life.

His immediate cause of death was listed as multiple organ failure, along with the root cause of colon cancer, and his family previously said he was diagnosed four years ago.

Best in the industry: Chadwick is mostly remembered for his inspirational acting as King Ti Chala in the 2018 movie'Black Panther', but first appeared as a powerful character in the 2016 MCU movie'Captain America: Civil War'.

After being diagnosed, Bosman underwent surgery to remove colon cancer in 2016, and in March of this year he underwent laparoscopic surgery to remove the metastasized cancer.

The document lists Boseman’s profession as an’artist’ in the’entertainment’ industry.

Chadwick was inspired to play the role of Wang Ti Chala in the 2018 movie’Black Panther’, but first appeared as a powerful character in the 2016 MCU movie’Captain America: Civil War’.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film has won many nominations and awards, and has won over $1 billion in the global box office.

Legend: Chadwick starred as Jackie Robinson in the 2013 movie 42.

He fought cancer almost secretly, and few outside his family knew of his diagnosis.

The stars of the stage and screens gathered in Malibu for a small memorial service nine days after his death, including Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke.

Boseman’s death was partially announced on his personal social media account as’He died at his home with his wife and family’.

Chadwick survived by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward. The couple is reportedly married earlier this year after dating for five years.