Chadwick Bosman wins posthumous ‘Hero for Ages’ award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

“Black Panther” actor, Died in August , Posthumously received the Hero for Ages Award from fellow Marvel stars Dan Seattle and Robert Downey Jr.

“The second you first saw him on screen or the chance to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable,” Downey Jr. told them. Speech . “There was something strange and special about Chadwick Bosman.”

“Every time he set foot in the settlement, he inspired and influenced everyone there,” Settle said. “In each role, he created a new legion of fans. He had the incredible power to unite people, the love for his work, and the respect he had for himself as a person. The way he lived his life united people behind a lofty purpose, and that was his legacy.”

