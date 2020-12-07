Home entertainment Chadwick Bosman wins posthumous ‘Hero for Ages’ award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Dec 07, 2020 0 Comments
Chadwick Bosman wins posthumous 'Hero for Ages' award at MTV Movie & TV Awards
“Black Panther” actor, Died in August, Posthumously received the Hero for Ages Award from fellow Marvel stars Dan Seattle and Robert Downey Jr.
“The second you first saw him on screen or the chance to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable,” Downey Jr. told them. Speech. “There was something strange and special about Chadwick Bosman.”

“Every time he set foot in the settlement, he inspired and influenced everyone there,” Settle said. “In each role, he created a new legion of fans. He had the incredible power to unite people, the love for his work, and the respect he had for himself as a person. The way he lived his life united people behind a lofty purpose, and that was his legacy.”

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the MTV Special highlights some of the most memorable television and movie moments from the ’80s to the present.

Bosman was 43 years old when he died after a private battle with colon cancer. Although his life was cut short, he left an incredible tradition on screen.

He starred in numerous films and starred in several iconic roles in “42”, including Jackie Robinson, James Brown in “Get On Up” and Durkot Marshall in “Marshall”.

“He brought humanity and truth to the portrayal of those who felt greater than life,” Seidel said, “and he did it in a way that respected their memories.

