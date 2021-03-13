Champions Campaign F.C. Porto helped accomplish the financial task

FC Porto executive Fernando Gomez spoke on the financial implications of the Kovit-19 epidemic on FC Porto TV’s “New World Portraits” section, emphasizing the importance of qualifying for the Champions League quarterfinals for the blue and white club. Protections.

Under the financial “fair game”, the executive stressed the will of the Dragons, who wanted to “comply and get out of this pressure” that they were. “We’re only going to achieve this – for two reasons – I believe in it – because we went to the Champions League, and it’s not a small thing, and because of the path we are taking, the work is being accomplished financially, and, then, with increased sales of player passes. The best allowed us to watch with less concern than other clubs, from March to March “, explained Fernando Gomez.

The executive spoke about the financial problems in the game caused by the epidemic, criticizing the government for not making progress on tax cuts, as has happened in Italy or Spain.

“We were all confused when it started. On the other hand, on behalf of the national authorities, I’m talking about the government. As for the game, we have to recognize that the misunderstanding of these issues is horrendous. There is absolutely no encouragement, no support. , Pointed out Fernando Gomes.

He continued: “We have seen here an additional difficulty in terms of taxes that other countries do not have. What is happening is unfortunate. We have no reduction in taxes. We have to pay as before. Unlike Italy or Spain, on top of that, we have difficulties in diverting revenue.”

The finance executive also noted that the government has not reimbursed all VAT to blues and whites. “One of the recipes we count from day to day comes from stores, which create a daily cash balance, which allows us to pay expenses without delay, but they are closed. So some of the revenue we can make from VAT returns is seven million euros in October, which we have to repay on December 31. Until the government was there.

“We wanted an answer. We went to court and said they did not know when the other three million would be repaid. It was already March. In the meantime, we still have 1. 1.75 million to spare. If the state has more difficulty, try to help taxpayers instead,” The difficulties will be even greater, “he said.