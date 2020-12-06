Home science Chang-5 ascending docks with orbital block in lunar orbit

Dec 06, 2020 0 Comments
The Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) has announced that the climber of China’s Chang-5 probe was successfully attached to the lunar orbit at 5:42 a.m. Sunday with the Orbiter-Returner combination.

This is the first time a Chinese spacecraft has encountered and docked in lunar orbit, marking the first human attempt at an automatic lunar orbit rendezvous.

CNSA reports that samples collected on the moon weighing about 2 kilograms have been transferred from the climber to the returnee.

Chang-5’s mission is the most complex in Chinese space history, as well as the world’s first lunar model mission for more than 40 years.

Song-5 study with one orbit, one lander, one climber and one return Launched On November 24th, and its lander-ascending admission Touched down Also known as the Ocean of Storms, north of Mons Rumker in the Oceanus Procella, near the Moon on December 1st.

After the samples Collected and sealed, Climber Departed from the lunar surface On December 3rd.

The Orbiter-Returner separates from the next climber and waits for the right time to begin its journey to Earth.

(With input from Xinhua)

