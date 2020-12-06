Change on the moon 5: China succeeds in docking maneuvers in space

Great success for Chinese space program: After the unmanned moon landed China has now succeeded in the first robot-controlled docking maneuver of a spacecraft in lunar orbit. Xinhua, the state news agency, reported on Sunday that a space probe with rock models was successfully docked with the spacecraft “Song 5”. About two kilograms of lunar rock is used Earth Should be returned and then placed safely in the withdrawal capsule.

This maneuver was considered one of the most difficult before the plane returned to Earth. In the sixties and seventies, astronauts were always present during docking maneuvers in lunar orbit. Chinese investigation Landed on the moon on Tuesday, Had been drilling there for two days to collect samples Also created unique images. According to the Chinese space agency CNSA, a Chinese flag was placed on the moon before launch. After successfully moving the rock samples into the return capsule, the probe was separated from the spacecraft. It is now orbiting the moon further and waiting for the right moment for the return flight to Earth. Landings are expected in mid-month in the inner Mongolian region of northern China.

At 8,200 kilograms, the »Sang5 மிகப்பெரிய is the largest spacecraft in the ங்Sang'e fleet to date and consists of four modules: the orbiter with the return capsule and the lander with the ascending stage. For the first time in 44 years, rock samples have been collected on the moon and brought back to Earth. With a successful return, China will be behind it United States And this Soviet Union Only the third country to succeed in such a project.

Researchers are eagerly awaiting lunar specimens smaller than the rock collected by the United States and the Soviet Union. Studies may provide new insights into volcanic activity on the moon. “The moon is a big place with differences in terrain,” said Australian astronaut Maurice Jones. “Bringing back samples from different regions helps to better understand the formation and structure of the moon.”

The United States collected 380 kilograms of lunar rocks U.S. Apollo missions brought back about 380 kilograms of lunar rock. The Soviet Union collected about 300 grams with unmanned passengers. The two kilograms now on board "Song 5" came from a volcanic area named after German astronomer Carl Romker (1788-1862). It is located in the "Ocean of Storms" on the upper left side of the Moon facing the Earth. The work of the moon is considered an important step In China's ambitious space program. The young astronaut wants to experience the success of a man landing on the moon in the future.