Change the name of the Eskimo Pie

According to the University of Alaska’s Center for Alaska Native Language, the name “Eskimo” has long been used by non-Indigenous groups to collectively refer to the Inuit and the Upic. “Because this name was given by non-Inuit people and was known to mean’raw meat eater’, it is considered derogatory in many other places,” he said.
Linguists also say on their website that the word has a different origin based on the meaning of “snowshoe netting”.
Elizabell Marquez, Director of Marketing at Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, said, “The mission of Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream is to bring joy to everyday life with ice cream. A statement. She is the Eskimo Pie’s “until a new brand is released.” There is “suspended production” added.
The ice cream maker announced in June that it “worked to be part of a solution to racial equality” and announced plans to change its name and admitted that the term “Eskimo” was derogatory.
The Eskimo Pie, which has been using its name for almost a century, is actually one of the first brands to announce a new name. Several companies said they would change the logo shortly after the police killed George Floyd. This has sparked national racial awareness that American companies must be forced to resolve.
–CNN’s Alta Spells and Jay Croft contributed to this report.
