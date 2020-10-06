Change the name of the Eskimo Pie

Vanilla covered in chocolate from early 2021 Ice cream The bar is called Edy’s Pie and nods to Joseph Edy, one of the founders of the company. It’s also a familiar name to many because the manufacturer Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream sells food under the name of Edy on the east coast of the United States.

According to the University of Alaska’s Center for Alaska Native Language, the name “Eskimo” has long been used by non-Indigenous groups to collectively refer to the Inuit and the Upic. “Because this name was given by non-Inuit people and was known to mean’raw meat eater’, it is considered derogatory in many other places,” he said.

Linguists also say on their website that the word has a different origin based on the meaning of “snowshoe netting”.

Elizabell Marquez, Director of Marketing at Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, said, “The mission of Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream is to bring joy to everyday life with ice cream. A statement. She is the Eskimo Pie’s “until a new brand is released.” There is “suspended production” added.