Change the name of the Eskimo Pie

Oct 06, 2020 0 Comments
Vanilla covered in chocolate from early 2021 Ice cream The bar is called Edy’s Pie and nods to Joseph Edy, one of the founders of the company. It’s also a familiar name to many because the manufacturer Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream sells food under the name of Edy on the east coast of the United States.

According to the University of Alaska’s Center for Alaska Native Language, the name “Eskimo” has long been used by non-Indigenous groups to collectively refer to the Inuit and the Upic. “Because this name was given by non-Inuit people and was known to mean’raw meat eater’, it is considered derogatory in many other places,” he said.

Linguists also say on their website that the word has a different origin based on the meaning of “snowshoe netting”.

Elizabell Marquez, Director of Marketing at Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, said, “The mission of Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream is to bring joy to everyday life with ice cream. A statement. She is the Eskimo Pie’s “until a new brand is released.” There is “suspended production” added.

The ice cream maker announced in June that it “worked to be part of a solution to racial equality” and announced plans to change its name and admitted that the term “Eskimo” was derogatory.

The Nestlé-owned company has joined with other brands to check brands and logos with racist roots. Aunt Jemima, Wheat cream And Uncle Ben.

The Eskimo Pie, which has been using its name for almost a century, is actually one of the first brands to announce a new name. Several companies said they would change the logo shortly after the police killed George Floyd. This has sparked national racial awareness that American companies must be forced to resolve.

The only brand that has released a new name so far is Ben’s. Renamed to Ben’s Original.

–CNN’s Alta Spells and Jay Croft contributed to this report.

