Mar 22, 2021 0 Comments
Changes along the way? Xbox Live may get a new name soon

Microsoft is not new to making changes to the name of its services and products in general, but generally seeks to create a strong and uniform identity in the content it offers, for example, changing the email service a few times (it was already Hotmail, Live and now, Outlook) and other services, They began to accept the brand by name (case Microsoft 365 e Microsoft Lens, Drops the name ‘office’).

Now, the next victim of the name change is Xbox Live, the company’s console line of digital media services that was recently discovered by users on Microsoft consoles under the name Xbox Network.

In the release (which can be found below), you can see the information displayed when taking a screenshot and in the capture management area, it is not yet clear whether the change simply means change if we have additional messages confirmed by name or company.

However, at least for now, as we have already seen, it is unlikely that the death of the service will be questionable. Microsoft recently killed the mixer, Prioritizes partnerships with Facebook Gaming to send content produced on Xbox.

As always, Microsoft is commenting on this case and explaining whether there will really be changes on the platform and what they will be, something that needs to be revealed in the coming days or weeks.

So, what is your guess in this matter? Tell me in the comments!

READ  Android is right, iPhone is so wrong

