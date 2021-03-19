Home World Charlene Jules of Monaco, wearing a black helmet, attends King’s funeral

Mar 19, 2021 0 Comments
Charlene Traveled from Monaco to South Africa to attend the funeral of King Julius, நல்லெண்ண ஸ்வேலிதினி, Last Friday, he passed away at the age of 72.

Svelitini was hospitalized for several weeks at a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal province. Wife Alberto A native of Monaco, he wanted to attend the funeral at the Royal Palace Quaketomtandoyo in Nongkoma. Charlene traveled alone to attend a ceremony where safety rules were observed. President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Its predecessor Jacob Zuma, Prime Minister Mangosteen Buttlesi And Archbishop Tabo Makoba, Those who worked on the ceremony also attended.

Charlene, from South Africa, is dressed in black with a black helmet that covers her head, mask and a pearl necklace.

Two days ago, I dedicated a message to him: “King Goodwill Svelitini was a noble man with a pure heart. Over the years we have shared many special moments that I will always remember. I will miss my friend and pray that the Zulu royal family will find comfort. ”

The eighth Zulu monarch was buried in the early hours of Wednesday through Thursday, a traditional, private ceremony attended only by men.

